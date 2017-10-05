Lee Ritenour Talks Segerstrom Center Show & More With Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

Lee Ritenour and saxophonist Ernie Watts open for Ramsey Lewis this Saturday at Ramsey’s show at the Segerstrom Center For The Arts in Costa Mesa. Lee is a legendary guitarist and a longtime friend of the Wave who called in to talk about the show this weekend and to catch us up on his very busy life.

Lee is one of the most admired and respected guitarists in music and is known to many as Captain fingers. He told us how he got that nickname and a whole lot more.

If you’ve never been to the Segerstrom Center For the Arts, you need to know that it is one of Southern California’s finest venues. Check out Ramsey Lewis, Lee Ritenour and Ernie Watts this Saturday and you’ll be a fan as well.

