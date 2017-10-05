Hispanic Heritage Month: Talaya Trigueros Talks With Dana Valenzuela

By Talaya Trigueros

Having worked on and off for many years with non-profits, it is incredibly difficult to raise sufficient funds to make these much needed organizations continue to survive, but it can also be so rewarding.

Talking with Ms. Valenzuela, I found out that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is world famous for the work it does for so many children, and being a safety net hospital, if families are in financial need, the hospital will help these little angels heal.

I met her through the organization called Los Compadres, the Latino philanthropic leadership council.

On October 27th CHLA invites you to attend the annual Los Compadres Patient Quinceañera where the inaugural Tesoro Award will be presented to Mrs. Rebecca Zapanta, and the Quinceañera will focus on two of its patients who turn 15 and will be celebrated in grand fashion!

If you would like to donate or attend, please CLICK HERE.

