Playtex Recalls 3.6M Children’s Plates, Bowls For Choking Hazard

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Playtex is recalling 3.6 million children’s plates and bowls because a clear plastic layer on them can peel or bubble and end up in children’s mouths.

The products include children’s plates and bowls with various printed designs, including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses, superheroes, and more. The plates and bowls were sold separately and together as sets at retailers like Babies “R” Us, Target, Walmart and online at Amazon.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Playtex has received 11 reports of plastic from the plates and bowls found in children’s mouths, including four reports of choking on a piece of the clear plastic layer.

Parents should stop using the recalled plates and bowls and contact Playtex for a full refund by calling (888) 220-2075 or going to the Playtex website.