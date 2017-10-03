Ramsey Lewis Talks Upcoming Segerstrom Center Show And More With Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott
By Pat Prescott

Three time Grammy award winner Ramsey Lewis is a music legend and he’s coming to the Segerstrom Center For the Arts in Costa Mesa this weekend. Ramsey says he’ll be playing all the hits like “The In Crowd” and “Wade in The Water,” and since he’s such a great storyteller, you’ll probably hear some of the stories behind those songs and some of the great experiences he has had in a very rich and full life.

See Ramsey Lewis with special guests Lee Ritenour and Ernie Watts this Saturday October 7th at one of Southern California’s best venues, The Segerstrom Center For The Arts in Costa Mesa. Visit www.SCFTA.org for more information and check out my conversation with the very interesting Ramsey Lewis.

Ramsey Lewis with special guests Lee Ritenour and Ernie Watts
Saturday October 7, 2017
Segerstrom Center For The Arts
600 Town Center Dr.
Costa Mesa, CA
www.SCFTA.org
714-556-2787

Listen Live