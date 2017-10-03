Hispanic Heritage Month: Talaya Trigueros Talks With Dr. Miguel Gallardo

Filed Under: Hispanic Heritage Month, Miguel Gallardo, Talaya Trigueros

By Talaya Trigueros

As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, I had the immense pleasure of having an absolutely  brilliant conversation with Dr. Miguel Gallardo of Pepperdine University.

He specializes in Psychology and Mental Health specifically reaching out to the Latino and Multicultural communities of Southern California through his teachings.

In his words , “We are doing our job when our students are prepared to address a multicultural society’s needs in culturally consistent ways.”

Mental health is a very sensitive issue and should always be approached with the utmost of respect and understanding of the ethnic and cultural background of the individual.  And in this day and age many people are in a  type of pain that is not visible.  I like to say there is no bandage for someone who is battling some sort of mental illness.

Well, Dr. Gallardo is taking the perfect approach to help with this very sensitive subject.

Please, take a listen to the interview and you will be no question impressed with the work he does.

Dr. Miguel Gallardo, a 2017 Hispanic Heritage Month Honoree on “The Wave”!

Comments

