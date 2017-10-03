Do the 99 This Halloween With Talaya!

By Talaya Trigueros
Okay…all eyes are on The 99 Cents Only Store for my Halloween Celebration! (Actually, all 4 of my eyes!)

During my trip to The 99 Cents Only Store I was able to pick up goblins, ghosts, glow in the dark skeletons, sugar skull centerpieces, Day of the Dead candles, tombstone signs, the best masks ever and so much more.

As you can well tell, my shopping trip was ghoulishly successful!

And anyone who knows me, Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos are my absolute favorite holidays and with the help of the great prices at

The 99 Cents Only Store we are all going to have a fabulous time this holiday season.

Scarey fun!

Love it!

So make sure this Halloween, Do the 99 at your nearby 99 Cents Only Store!

And make sure you enter for your chance to win a $99 dollar shopping spree at 99 Cents Only Stores! ENTER HERE!

