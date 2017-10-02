Lady Gaga Sets Moment of Silence in Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy

By Scott T. Sterling

In response to the horrific attack on the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga has planned a 20-minute moment of silence for today (Oct. 2).

Gaga took to Twitter to talk about the tragedy, saying “This is terrorism, plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now,” adding the hashtag #guncontrol.

In a following tweet, the singer responded to a message from Speaker of the House Paul Ryan with strong language: Prayers are important, but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. # GunControl act quickly.”

At that point Gaga turned her attention to creating a large, unifying moment for fans: “4 anyone who’d like to join, I’m doing a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer on my InstagramLive for calming of the [Earth] at 3:30 PST,” the singer posted.

“My intention is to connect us all through inner peace,” Gaga added. “I believe we can calm inflammation in the world by calming each other,” ending the message with the hashtag # meditation. See Gaga’s posts below.

Las Vegas Metro PD has set up a hotline to assist with anyone searching for missing family and friends. That number is 866-535-5654.

The Vegas police also advise those wishing to donate blood to visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara Las Vegas, NV 89117.

