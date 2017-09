One of the most beloved groups in R&B history, XSCAPE, have announced their first-ever headlining tour, THE GREAT XSCAPE TOUR.

Answering the overwhelming demand of fans nationwide, XSCAPE—Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott—return to the stage to perform all of their hits. Adding to the excitement, the group will be joined on tour by special guests, Monica and Tamar Braxton and NeNe Leakes will delight fans as host of the show.