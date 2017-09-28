Hispanic Heritage Month: Talaya Trigueros Talks With Rudy Moreno

By Talaya Trigueros

During this very special month (and every day for many of us!) we celebrate our Hispanic Heritage. And a gentleman who makes our lives that much better with the art of laughter is Rudy Moreno. A headlining comedian for many years, he is also a producer, actor and musician.

Helping further the talent of so many by featuring them at the world famous Ice House in Pasadena, Steven’s Steak House in Commerce and many other locations his kindness also goes toward his annual fundraiser called “Komics for Kids”, of which the proceeds have assisted in many non-profit organizations by providing happiness those children in need during the holidays.

Take a listen to the interview and you can definitely feel the fun and kindness in his voice.

Rudy Moreno, a 2017 Hispanic Heritage Month Honoree on The WAVE!