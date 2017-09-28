Hispanic Heritage Month: Talaya Trigueros Talks With Luis Saavedra Jr.

By Talaya Trigueros

As we continue to honor those who have been serving our community with such dignity, it was my immense pleasure to meet and interview Luis Saavedra Jr.

CEO of Tapatio Foods. You might be thinking, you mean THAT Tapatio, and yes that absolutely incredible hot sauce that is seen in almost every restaurant whenever you ask for a hot sauce to be sent to your table. I should know, I am addicted to hot sauce, and the Tapatio brand is and has always been consistently delicious.

A family owned business since 1971, Luis Saavedra Sr. worked incredibly hard to get Tapatio to where it is today with focused hard work and diligence.

Creating a precedent in the courts by holding onto the name, The Tapatio story is an inspiring one. Family is big with us Latinos and this interview reveals all of the above, including some encouraging words to get us all going on that journey of success in doing what we love and believe in.

Take a listen and let me know your thoughts.

Luis Saavedra, Jr., a 2017 Hispanic Heritage Month Honoree on The WAVE!