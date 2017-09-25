What You’re Eating – Best Lobster Rolls In Los Angeles

From trendy top-rated restaurants to fabulous food truck fare, lobster rolls aren’t just for New Englanders anymore. Southern California offers many options for indulging in this crustacean treat.





www.connieandteds.com 8171 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 848-2722 Served hot or cold, with drawn butter or mayo, the lobster roll at West Hollywood’s Connie And Ted’s is more than just good, as chef Michael Cimarusti’s Rhode Island-native grandparents would attest. The fresh lobster in these rolls is cooked live, and the soft rolls are baked in-house and toasted to order. Diners choose between crisp french fries or crunchy cole slaw as a side at this airy, contemporary West Hollywood hot spot which includes a patio for al fresco dining, and is named for Cimaruti’s grandparents as well.





www.thehungrycat.com 1535 Vine StLos Angeles, CA(323) 462-2155 Known for their high quality fish and meats matched with seasonal produce, the focus and attention on quality here is next to none. So, whether you head for the bustling Santa Monica outpost or the smaller, chic original Hollywood location, you can be sure that whatever you get will keep you coming back. Chef David Lentz’s lobster roll is one of those stand out items, and features a rich, cold Maine lobster crafted with aioli mayo and celery on a crisp buttered roll, paired with a side of fries.





www.hinokiandthebird.com 10 W Century Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90067(310) 552-1200 Century City sleek Hinoki & The Bird restaurant features Japanese ingredients and an elegant, minimalist style that has delighted patrons for several years now. The lobster roll here is dressed with green curry paste and Thai basil on a roll blackened by smoky charcoal powder, and sprinkled with edible flowers. Chef Kuniko Yagi’s take on this East Coast classic is both innovative and delicious, with exotic and rich flavors.





What started as a food truck quickly became a phenomenon across Los Angeles and Cousins Maine Lobster now offers a restaurant to enjoy their tasty lobster offerings. From their tasty lobster rolls which come in two types (Maine & Connecticut) to lobster tail and tots, lobster tacos, a lobster quesadilla and so much more, you won’t have trouble finding a myriad of options here.

8593 Santa Monica BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90069(424) 249-3212What started as a food truck quickly became a phenomenon across Los Angeles and Cousins Maine Lobster now offers a restaurant to enjoy their tasty lobster offerings. From their tasty lobster rolls which come in two types (Maine & Connecticut) to lobster tail and tots, lobster tacos, a lobster quesadilla and so much more, you won’t have trouble finding a myriad of options here.



www.watergrill.com 1401 Ocean AveSanta Monica, CA(310) 394-5669 Sophisticated seafood dining is the norm at both the downtown and Santa Monica locations, but the Santa Monica Ocean Ave spot is the one serving up a lobster roll. Offering both traditional style with mayo and Connecticut-style topped with butter, this roll is a chunky treat, where the lobster itself is the star, and fries are a terrific accoutrement.





www.saltairvenice.com 1616 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 396-9333 As one of Los Angeles’ most stylish restaurants, the industrial chic space on artsy Abbot Kinney is home to one of the best lobster rolls around. Found under the sandwiches section on the lunch menu, the lobster roll here is served Maine style with herb creme fraiche and a market salad. If you roll in here at dinner time, you can enjoy a delicious lobster roll served Maine style with herb creme fraiche and a market salad.





www.sonofagunrestaurant.com 8370 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90048(323) 782-9033 Angelenos are known to head to Son Of A Gun for its inventive seafood bites. And, one of the best items on the menus is their lobster roll. Served on a toasty roll, it comes with celery and lemon aioli.





www.emcseafood.com 3500 W 6th St #101Los Angeles, CA 90010(213) 351-9988 With locations around Los Angeles, this modern restaurant and raw bar offers a variety of great seafood which keeps Angelenos coming back time and time again. If you’re in the mood for a delicious lobster roll, you’re in luck as EMC Seafood offers one of the best in the city. The baked lobster roll here comes with meaty lobster, langostino, crab meat, avocado and chive and is easily one of the best in the city.

