Habitat for Humanity LA CEO Erin Rank Talks Upcoming Builder’s Ball & More With Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) will honor “Sugar” Ray Leonard, Luc Robitaille and Morley Builders at its 2017 Los Angeles Builders Ball® to be held on Thursday, September 28 at the historic Beverly Hilton. This annual event celebrates outstanding individuals and companies that share Habitat LA’s commitment to revitalizing and transforming the landscape of Los Angeles.

In addition to recognizing Habitat LA’s counterparts in the building, real estate and other related industries, this event also raises funds and awareness for the nonprofit’s Building a Greater Los Angeles campaign to help empower low-income families by building strength and stability through homeownership.

Featured at the Los Angeles Builders Ball® will be a VIP reception, followed by dinner, a live fund-a-need and special musical performance by Grammy nominated and platinum-selling R&B group, En Vogue. Past honorees include: Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Quincy Jones, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Mauricio Umansky, Delta Air Lines, Bank of America and Trammell Crow Company.

We spoke to Habitat LA CEO Erin Rank about the Builder’s Ball and some new exciting local Habitat initiatives. To find out more, visit www.HabitatLA.org.