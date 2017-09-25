Guide To Halloween Time At Disneyland





Disneyland Anaheim Resort

1313 Disneyland Dr.

Anaheim, CA 92802

www.disneyland.com Are you thinking of heading to Disneyland for a Halloween-themed day out? We’ve got the inside scoop on what to expect, including details on park tickets, tips on what to eat, and other key details on Mickey’s Halloween Party.1313 Disneyland Dr.Anaheim, CA 92802

HalloweenTime: September 15, 2017 – October 31, 2017.



#HalloweenTime at Disney California Adventure





Halloween has officially expanded to Disney California Adventure with festive decor, Halloween-themed treats and eats, and Halloweenified rides and attractions.



Tickets : Single-day tickets start at $97, while multi-day passes offer the most value. Park ticket prices are tiered based on value, regular, and peak season, so visiting during the week will typically save the most money.



Hours : Park hours vary, typically opening at 8 or 9am throughout the #HalloweenTime season.



Must-Ride : The new Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! ride transitions each evening to Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters after Dark!, an even newer, spookier version of the popular attraction where park guests help Rocket #SaveGroot. FastPasses are available for this night-time ride, starting at 3pm (they run out quickly, so plan ahead.)



Must-See : Cars Land has transformed into a “Haul-O-Ween” themed land filled with auto-inspired Halloween decorations like spider webs made out of chains and wrenches, spooky “ghost” cars, and more. Two attractions, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree and Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters, feature Halloween-inspired decor and music for a fun update throughout the holiday event. Don’t miss the Headless Horseman statue at the end of Buena Vista street; a great photo opportunity both during the day and at night when the statue “comes to life.”



Must-Taste : With the Halloween expansion to California Adventure, the chefs and culinary masters behind the park’s restaurants had a kick creating spooky-themed treats and eats to enjoy during your visit.



Some must-try offerings include: Vampire Mater Bread and a Spoke-y Cone Macaron in Cars Land

Bat Wing Raspberry Sundae at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Mickey Bat Cookies & Candy Corn Cotton Candy at various kiosks around the park

Monstermallow Donut at Schmoozies Halloween has officially expanded to Disney California Adventure with festive decor, Halloween-themed treats and eats, and Halloweenified rides and attractions.: Single-day tickets start at $97, while multi-day passes offer the most value. Park ticket prices are tiered based on value, regular, and peak season, so visiting during the week will typically save the most money.: Park hours vary, typically opening at 8 or 9am throughout the #HalloweenTime season.: The new Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! ride transitions each evening to Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters after Dark!, an even newer, spookier version of the popular attraction where park guests help Rocket #SaveGroot. FastPasses are available for this night-time ride, starting at 3pm (they run out quickly, so plan ahead.): Cars Land has transformed into a “Haul-O-Ween” themed land filled with auto-inspired Halloween decorations like spider webs made out of chains and wrenches, spooky “ghost” cars, and more. Two attractions, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree and Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters, feature Halloween-inspired decor and music for a fun update throughout the holiday event. Don’t miss the Headless Horseman statue at the end of Buena Vista street; a great photo opportunity both during the day and at night when the statue “comes to life.”: With the Halloween expansion to California Adventure, the chefs and culinary masters behind the park’s restaurants had a kick creating spooky-themed treats and eats to enjoy during your visit.Some must-try offerings include:

#HalloweenTime at Disneyland





Like years before, Disneyland is decked out in Halloween spirit with hundreds of pumpkins, including a giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin, welcoming park guests on Main Street, U.S.A.



Park Tickets : Single-day tickets start at $97, while multi-day passes offer the most value. Park ticket prices are tiered based on value, regular, and peak season, so visiting during the week will typically save the most money.



Park Hours : Park operating hours vary, typically opening at 8 or 9am throughout #HalloweenTime. Note that Disneyland Park closes quite early 14 days throughout the season for Mickey’s Halloween Party, a separately ticketed event (see below for event details).



Must-Ride : Don’t miss the limited-time return of both Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy and Haunted Mansion Holiday (based on Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas), returning for its 17th year.



Must-Taste : Disneyland Park features a wide range of seasonal fall and Halloween temptations to sample during your visit. Some must-try offerings include: Bison Blue Cheese Burgers at Hungry Bear Restaurant

Barbacoa Tortas at Rancho del Zocalo

Campfire S’Mores Funnel Cakes at Stage Door Cafe

Oogie Boogie Dessert at French Market Restaurant

Mickey Mummy Macarons at Jolly Holiday Baker Cafe Like years before, Disneyland is decked out in Halloween spirit with hundreds of pumpkins, including a giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin, welcoming park guests on Main Street, U.S.A.: Single-day tickets start at $97, while multi-day passes offer the most value. Park ticket prices are tiered based on value, regular, and peak season, so visiting during the week will typically save the most money.: Park operating hours vary, typically opening at 8 or 9am throughout #HalloweenTime. Note that Disneyland Park closes quite early 14 days throughout the season for Mickey’s Halloween Party, a separately ticketed event (see below for event details).: Don’t miss the limited-time return of both Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy and Haunted Mansion Holiday (based on Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas), returning for its 17th year.: Disneyland Park features a wide range of seasonal fall and Halloween temptations to sample during your visit. Some must-try offerings include:

Mickey’s Halloween Party





Park guests wanting to trick-or-treat through the streets of Disneyland can purchase tickets to Mickey’s Halloween Party, a separately ticketed event.



Event Tickets : Tickets to this event are not included in general park admission and should be purchased in advance as dates tend to sell out quickly. Prices start at $95/person and include entry into the party (located at Disneyland Park), unlimited trick-or-treating, character meet and greets, and access to exclusive event attractions.



Event Hours : Parties taking place Monday-Thursday run 6pm-11pm , while Friday – Sunday parties run 7pm-midnight.



Good-to-Know : As an extra “treat,” tickets to Mickey’s Halloween Party include 3 hours of “pre-party” mix ins at either park. Even though the actual party takes place in Disneyland Park, guests can visit either park during the pre-party period to explore the rest of HalloweenTime at Disneyland Resort.



Must-See : The Disney Villains come out in full-force during Mickey’s Halloween Party. This is one of the few opportunities most guests will have to snap pictures and get autographs with Disney villains including Cruella de Ville, Maleficent, The Evil Queen, and more. To get a glimpse of many villains at once, grab a seat along Main Street for the special “Frightfully Fun Parade” that runs only during Mickey’s Halloween Party. After the parade, Halloween Screams, the nightly fireworks spectacular, takes to the skies above Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.



Must-Do : Dress up to go trick-or-treating at treat stations located throughout the park. Even adults can get into the cosplay action, although there are limits and restrictions on costumes for guest safety. Once in the park, treat stations will offer up goodies to event guests. You can keep trick-or-treating throughout the party.



Must-Ride : During the party, the majority of Disneyland’s rides are open, although the FastPass system does not operate. Lines tend to be shorter for rides than on a typical Disney day, and as the evening progresses, lines for rides will hardly exist.



Must-Taste : A ton of Halloween-themed treats are still available during Mickey’s Halloween Party although some restaurants close for the party, so come with a flexible menu in mind. Park guests wanting to trick-or-treat through the streets of Disneyland can purchase tickets to Mickey’s Halloween Party, a separately ticketed event.: Tickets to this event are not included in general park admission and should be purchased in advance as dates tend to sell out quickly. Prices start at $95/person and include entry into the party (located at Disneyland Park), unlimited trick-or-treating, character meet and greets, and access to exclusive event attractions.: Parties taking place Monday-Thursday run 6pm-11pm , while Friday – Sunday parties run 7pm-midnight.: As an extra “treat,” tickets to Mickey’s Halloween Party include 3 hours of “pre-party” mix ins at either park. Even though the actual party takes place in Disneyland Park, guests can visit either park during the pre-party period to explore the rest of HalloweenTime at Disneyland Resort.: The Disney Villains come out in full-force during Mickey’s Halloween Party. This is one of the few opportunities most guests will have to snap pictures and get autographs with Disney villains including Cruella de Ville, Maleficent, The Evil Queen, and more. To get a glimpse of many villains at once, grab a seat along Main Street for the special “Frightfully Fun Parade” that runs only during Mickey’s Halloween Party. After the parade, Halloween Screams, the nightly fireworks spectacular, takes to the skies above Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.: Dress up to go trick-or-treating at treat stations located throughout the park. Even adults can get into the cosplay action, although there are limits and restrictions on costumes for guest safety. Once in the park, treat stations will offer up goodies to event guests. You can keep trick-or-treating throughout the party.: During the party, the majority of Disneyland’s rides are open, although the FastPass system does not operate. Lines tend to be shorter for rides than on a typical Disney day, and as the evening progresses, lines for rides will hardly exist.: A ton of Halloween-themed treats are still available during Mickey’s Halloween Party although some restaurants close for the party, so come with a flexible menu in mind.