Best Activities & Events This Week In Los Angeles – September 25

An eclectic mix of events and activities awaits Angelenos this week. A new post-Katrina play, a Dodgers game, a wine dinner, and an evening of live jazz music gets you to Hump Day, while a performance by Cheech Marin and friends, a film screening at the Santa Monica Pier, a ukulele festival, and improvised musical finish out a week of fun.



Monday, September 25





See “Runaway Home”

The Fountain Theatre

5060 Fountain Ave.

Los Angeles CA 90029

(323) 663-1525

www.FountainTheatre.com The Fountain Theatre5060 Fountain Ave.Los Angeles CA 90029(323) 663-1525 Timely in its release, “Runaway Home” is a world premiere play that takes place in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward three years after Hurricane Katrina. Digging through the wreckage of what used to be, 14-year-old runaway Kali steals and scams her way through the neighborhood. The mother-daughter story is both powerful and funny while revealing just what the floodwaters left behind.



Tuesday, September 26





Dodgers vs. Padres

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(866) 363-4377

www.dodgers.com Dodger Stadium1000 Vin Scully Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(866) 363-4377 Tonight the Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in the second game of their three-game series. Enjoy a perfect L.A. night out rooting for our Boys in Blue with an ice cold beer and a Dodger Dog. Game time is 7:10pm, but don’t be late or you’ll miss out on the night’s Julio Urias Bobblehead promo. Visit our Guide To Dodger Stadium for top food choices and more!





Nocking Point Wine Dinner

Kettle Black

3705 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 641-3705

www.kettleblackla.com Kettle Black3705 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(323) 641-3705 Now through October 5th, Silver Lake’s Kettle Black is offering a nightly, three-course tasting menu expertly paired with Nocking Point wine. A rose, pinot noir, and pinot grigio will meet their perfect pair with a salad, pasta dish, and dessert. In addition to Kettle Black, actor Stephen Amell and partner Andrew Harding are bringing the wine once available only by direct shipment to three other L.A. restaurants as well: Silver Lake’s Sawyer, Downtown’s Harbor House, and Woodley Proper in Encino.



Wednesday, September 27





“Hollywood Jazz Nights”

The Whisper Restaurant and Lounge

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 931-0202

www.whisperloungela.com The Whisper Restaurant and Lounge189 The Grove DriveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 931-0202 The Whisper Restaurant and Lounge’s weekly “Hollywood Jazz Nights” continues tonight with another classic Hollywood film-inspired evening of jazz music. In addition to a screening of the film, a trope of jazz musicians will play music in the stylings of “Rebel Without A Cause” beginning at 7:00pm. Make a whole night of it with drink specials and the lounge’s signature happy hour dishes before showtime.



Thursday, September 28





An Evening with Cheech Marin

Valley Performing Arts Center

18111 Nordhoff St.

Northridge, CA 91330

(818) 677-3000

wvalleyperformingartscenter.org Valley Performing Arts Center18111 Nordhoff St.Northridge, CA 91330(818) 677-3000 Comedian and California State University Northridge alumni Cheech Marin is hosting an evening of comedy as part of the university’s Annual Alumni Performance. He will be joined by fellow funny friends Paul Rodriguez, Marcella Arguello, Frankie Quinones, and Francisco Ramos. The all-Latin lineup will bring their unique and hilarious perspective to The Soraya tonight at 8:00pm.



Friday, September 29





Front Porch Cinema Presents: “La La Land”

Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica, CA 90401

www.santamonicapier.org Santa Monica Pier200 Santa Monica PierSanta Monica, CA 90401 Front Porch Cinema returns to the Santa Monica Pier with free Friday night films. Every Friday through October a new film will be screened under the stars. The series kicks off with award-winning hit “La La Land,” starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Before the show starts, you’ll have your own chance at living the musical dream with free dance lessons from Arthur Murray Dance Center. You can also grab a movie-themed cocktail and small bite from the 21 and over Cinema Lounge before the show. Looking for movies throughout September and October? Visit our Guide To Every Outdoor Movie This Fall In Los Angeles.



Saturday, September 30





2017 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival

Torrance Cultural Arts Center

3330 Civic Center Dr.

Torrance, CA 90503

(800) 595-4849

www.kalakoa.com Torrance Cultural Arts Center3330 Civic Center Dr.Torrance, CA 90503(800) 595-4849 The L.A. Ukulele Festival is an all-day celebration of everyone’s favorite little four-stringed instrument. All are welcome to take part in workshops for every level, and enjoy all-star performances from some of today’s most popular ukulele players. Hawaiian drinks and food (including shave ice) will be available for purchase, as will various ukulele and guitars. Kids 12 and under are admitted for free.



Sunday, October 1





Improv Theatre’s “Sondheim UnScripted”

The Edye at The Broad Stage

1310 11th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 434-3200

www.thebroadstage.org The Edye at The Broad Stage1310 11th St.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 434-3200 In honor of The Broad Stage’s 10th season, L.A.’s own Impro Theatre is bringing in their signature style of improvisation for a year long residency. This weekend’s inaugural performance features the company’s “Sondheim UnScripted,” a completely improvised musical in the style of Broadway favorite Stephen Sondheim. An ensemble made up of the cast and musicians works together to impressively improvise rhyming, melodic, and complex songs that are hallmarks of Sondheim’s work. Each performance offers a unique and entertaining show.



Article by Kellie Fell.