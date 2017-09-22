Pat Prescott Talks ‘Here’s To Life!’ With Tony Cornelius, Marty LeCroix, And Dr. Lauren Walton

By Pat Prescott

Most of us were shocked back in 2012 when we heard that Don Cornelius, legendary TV personality and creator of Soul Train, had committed suicide. His son Tony, upon the suggestion of family friend Stevie Wonder, took his personal pain and turned it in a mission to help people who were dealing with the same kind of heartbreak his family endured.

In observance of National Suicide Prevention month, the Don Cornelius Foundation presents Here’s To Life!, a feel good musical celebration at the Fonda Theater in Hollywood this Sunday September 24th from 4-7pm.

The Wave’s night time host Frankie Ross joined me in our studios with Tony, Marty LeCroix from Holiday Celebration Club, and Dr. Lauren Walton of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to talk about suicide, how to recognize the signs of depression, and about the event this weekend which features a wonderful lineup of artists including violinist Karen Briggs and singer Howard Hewett.

For details, visit www.HeresToLife.org or www.TheDonCorneliusFoundation.org