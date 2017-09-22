Get On The Band Wagon And Cheer On The LA Sparks In The WNBA Finals!

By Pat Prescott
(Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Why isn’t anybody talking about the WNBA champion LA Sparks?  Our Sparks are returning to the WNBA finals for the second straight year for a highly anticipated rematch with the Minnesota Lynx, who the Sparks beat last year for their third championship.

The Sparks were the second best team during the regular season finishing with a 26-8 record. The Lynx were number one, setting the stage for a very competitive series.

LA appears in the Finals for the fifth time in franchise history and could win it for a fourth time.  Wouldn’t that be lovely?

Get on the band wagon and cheer on LA’s best sports team today (perhaps with the exception of the Dodgers; let’s hope they make it to the World Series this year). Go Sparks!

Game 1
Sunday September 24 at 12:30pm
LA at Minnesota
ABC

Game 2
Tuesday September 26 at 5pm
LA at Minnesota
ESPN2

Game 3
Friday September 29 at 6pm
Minnesota at LA
ESPN2

Game 4 (if necessary)
Sunday October 1 at 5:30pm
Minnesota at LA
ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary)
Wednesday October 4 at 5pm
LA at Minnesota
ESPN

