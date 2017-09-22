Get On The Band Wagon And Cheer On The LA Sparks In The WNBA Finals!

By Pat Prescott
Why isn’t anybody talking about the WNBA champion LA Sparks? Our Sparks are returning to the WNBA finals for the second straight year for a highly anticipated rematch with the Minnesota Lynx, who the Sparks beat last year for their third championship.
The Sparks were the second best team during the regular season finishing with a 26-8 record. The Lynx were number one, setting the stage for a very competitive series.
LA appears in the Finals for the fifth time in franchise history and could win it for a fourth time. Wouldn’t that be lovely?
Get on the band wagon and cheer on LA’s best sports team today (perhaps with the exception of the Dodgers; let’s hope they make it to the World Series this year). Go Sparks!
Game 1
Sunday September 24 at 12:30pm
LA at Minnesota
ABC
Game 2
Tuesday September 26 at 5pm
LA at Minnesota
ESPN2
Game 3
Friday September 29 at 6pm
Minnesota at LA
ESPN2
Game 4 (if necessary)
Sunday October 1 at 5:30pm
Minnesota at LA
ESPN
Game 5 (if necessary)
Wednesday October 4 at 5pm
LA at Minnesota
ESPN