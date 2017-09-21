Pat Prescott Talks Upcoming Tribute To The Founders Of The Negro Ensemble Company With Hattie Winston

By Pat Prescott

This Saturday, September 23rd, the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center will be the scene of a tribute to the founders of the Negro Ensemble Company, the New York theater company that launched the careers of some of our most successful African American actors. Distinguished alumni include Debbie Allen, Angela Bassett, David Allen Grier, Lawrence Fishburne, Lou Gossett, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Denzel Washington, Lynn Whitfield, Hattie Winston and more.

This weekend’s event pays tribute to NEC founders Robert Hooks, Gerald Krone and Douglas Turner Ward with a panel discussion moderated by Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr and the screening of Legacy Leaders, a documentary that tells the story of the Negro Ensemble Company in the year of its 50th anniversary.

NEC nurtured, cultivated and inspired generations of talented professionals from all backgrounds in all aspects of the entertainment industry. Veteran actress Hattie Winston called in to talk about the event this weekend and the profound impact that NEC and its founders have had on two generations of performers.

For tickets and more info visit www.EbonyRep.org or call 323-964-9766.

#LegacyLeaders