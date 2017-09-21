Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County – September 22

There will never be a shortage of cool things to do in Southern California. For the folks in Orange County, there are plenty of destinations just a short freeway ride away. From the wholesome to the wild, you can enjoy the festivities of the fall harvest or dance on the beach in the same short span of a weekend. If you were lost on what to get into over the next few days, here is a quick menu the choice spots in Orange County.



Friday, September 22





See Bob Saget Live

brea.improv.com The Brea ImprovBrea Improv120 S. Brea Blvd.Brea, CA 92821(714) 482-0700 As a generational staple on sitcom television, Bob Saget is still best known for his endearing fatherly character, Danny Tanner. However, Bob Saget is among one of the most respected comedians working the stand-up stage today. While continuing to work on television roles, Saget has become an accomplished writer and remains a strong draw at comedy clubs across the country. Though his on stage and on screen personas are world’s apart, a live show is much more conducive to a late night paired with some cocktails. Bob will be splitting sides and spitting some vulgarities a two-night stretch at the Brea Improv. Leave your delicate sensibilities at the door.



Saturday, September 23





Great Pumpkin Weigh Off

www.irvineparkrailroad.com 1 Irvine Park RoadOrange, CA 92869(714) 997-3968 With fall just around the corner, the festivities like the traditional pumpkin patch ready to begin. This weekend, Irvine Park will host a competition to find the biggest and best homegrown pumpkin. Among the field of entries, three will win best in show, bragging rights, and cash prizes. Spectacle aside, attendees will get to enjoy live music and assorted activities designed to get everyone into the spirit of the season. This is free for guests and a great way to spend some quality time with the family.



OC Brew Ha Ha

www.ocbrewhaha.com Oak Canyon Park5305 E Santiago Canyon Rd.Silverado, CA 92676 It’s hard to believe that the OC Brew Ha Ha will be celebrating its 8th installment this year. As one of the pioneering craft beer events in Southern California, so many have tried to emulate the formula, but none compare. Equal parts party and industry event, the brewers that come to pour their beer at the Brew Ha Ha typically unveil very limited recipes that are only made for this event. Drawing thousands of beer enthusiasts, only the A-game will do, as some 200 different varieties from 90 different companies will be on hand. With live music from The Spazmatics, a host of gourmet food trucks showcasing the tastiest spots in Orange County, and all the beer you can sample, it’s no wonder why this is the shindig all others aspire to be.



Sunday, September 24





Classic Cars of Towne

www.towneparkbrew.com Towne Park Brewery1566 W. Lincoln Ave.Anaheim, CA 92801(714) 844-2492 Anaheim is diversifying their draw in adding gourmet food and drink to augment the entertainment and attractions that keeps the city booming. Towne Park Brewery is opening their doors this weekend and to cap their celebration they are hosting a collection of classic cars. The eye candy works to compliment the new facility and gives visitors something to stare at while enjoying the handiwork of Orange County’s latest brewery. Keeping things casual, the car show will be paired with a BBQ. Admission is open to the public and free for all attendees.





Jack FM Presents: Richard Blade’s 80s Beach Bash

www.sealegslive.com SeaLegs Live at the Beach17851 PCHHuntington, CA 92649 There is no other radio personality that is more synonymous with the 80’s than Richard Blade. A fixture on both terrestrial and satellite radio, Blade ‘s knowledge of the era translates to a fantastic selection of tunes live that keeps the dance floor packed. For this particular party though, the dance floor is in the sand. Sealegs is positioned right on the beach so patrons can enjoy a few beverages, sing-along to their favorite 80’s tunes, and experience the California shore at sunset. A perfect combination of ambiance and entertainment, be sure to catch the 80’s beach bash before the season wraps up.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.