Attend A 1920’s Themed Masquerade Ball This Weekend!

By Crystal Zahler

Get dolled up this weekend and take part in a vintage masquerade ball in L.A.!

Culver City is celebrating it’s 100 birthday and the Culver Hotel renovations completed 10 years ago, so of course there is a party to be thrown. Culver Hotel is calling it “the party of the century” and it might just be true!

The evening is set to be filled with signature cocktails, food, and live bands. Just be sure to dress to the occasion, 1920’s glam or black tie.

Tickets are $110 and can be purchased HERE but don’t worry, the experience is bound to be priceless.

The Culver Masquerade is Saturday, September 23rd, 8:00pm at the Culver Hotel so start making your preparations.

Grab your nicest dress or suit, don’t forget a mask and off to the ball you go!