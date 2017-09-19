Attend A 1920’s Themed Masquerade Ball This Weekend!

Filed Under: Culver City, Culver Hotel, masquerade ball
(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Coffee Bluff Pictures )

By Crystal Zahler

Get dolled up this weekend and take part in a vintage masquerade ball in L.A.!

Culver City is celebrating it’s 100 birthday and the Culver Hotel renovations completed 10 years ago, so of course there is a party to be thrown. Culver Hotel is calling it “the party of the century” and it might just be true!

The evening is set to be filled with signature cocktails, food, and live bands. Just be sure to dress to the occasion, 1920’s glam or black tie.

Tickets are $110 and can be purchased HERE but don’t worry, the experience is bound to be priceless.

The Culver Masquerade is Saturday, September 23rd, 8:00pm at the Culver Hotel so start making your preparations.

Grab your nicest dress or suit, don’t forget a mask and off to the ball you go!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live