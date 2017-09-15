Rihanna’s Third Annual Diamond Ball Draws Beyoncé, JAY-Z & More

By Jon Wiederhorn

A cavalcade of A-list stars attended Rihanna’s third annual Diamond Ball last night at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris performed, while Dave Chappelle served as master of ceremonies. Other big names in attendance included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah and JAY-Z and Beyoncé, who made a date night out of the event (via USA Today).

At one point in the evening, Rihanna and Beyoncé posed for a photo together, and onlookers caught the striking moment on Twitter.

Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, which raises money for the Clara Lionel Foundation, was created in 2012 to support education, health and emergency initiatives around the globe.