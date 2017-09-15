Join Sabriya’s Castle Of Fun For Their Annual Blood Drive

By Pat Prescott

In honor of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Sabriya’s Castle of Fun is giving us a chance to help with their annual Blood Drive. It’s coming up on Saturday September 23rd from 10am – 3pm at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

Every month, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles needs to collect 1,000 units of blood to meet the needs of its patients. Won’t you be a donor and help with this very important cause? Each donation can help two children in need and you can double your efforts by bringing a friend.

You must be at least 17 years old, have a valid photo ID and weigh over 110 pounds. Find out more by visiting www.SabriyasCastle.org or calling 323-291-0009. You can sign up online but walk ups are also welcome.

Special thanks to the Brotherhood Crusade, Mothers In Action and the LA Sentinel for supporting this event.

Sabriya’s Castle of Fun Foundation Blood Drive

Saturday September 23, 2017

10 am – 3 pm

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

3650 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

LA, CA 90008

323-291-0009

www.SabriyasCastle.org