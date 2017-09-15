Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County – September 15

Don’t make the mistake of getting bored this weekend with so much going on. For those out in Orange County, your weekend options range from the family-friendly to the culturally significant. Whether you want to go easy and just watch a movie or spend some dollars and maybe enjoy some yoga with the kids, all of the bases are covered. Here is what is going on in Orange County this weekend.



Friday, September 15





England Is Mine Screening

The Frida Cinema

305 E. Fourth St.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(949) 496-2274

www.thefridacinema.org The Frida Cinema305 E. Fourth St.Santa Ana, CA 92701(949) 496-2274 Santa Ana’s haven for independent cinema is hosting a full weekend of screenings of the Steven Patrick Morrissey biopic, England Is Mine with the first kicking off this Friday night. The Mark Gill directed film explores the blue-collar roots of one of rock music’s most enigmatic personalities. Chronicling the chance encounter with the likes of Billy Duffy (The Cult) and later with cohort Johnny Marr, the film is already being praised by critics. Morrissey and The Smiths are the stuff of lore; this film is destined for cult fame and now is your chance to see it in a proper movie house in the Frida.



Saturday, September 16





World’s Largest Beach Clean Up

Aliso Beach Park

31131 S. Pacific Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92652

(949) 923-2280

www.ocparks.com Aliso Beach Park31131 S. Pacific Coast HighwayLaguna Beach, CA 92652(949) 923-2280 The recreational spaces of Orange County are all gorgeous. Between the parks and beaches, there are so many destinations that are perfect for doing a whole lot of nothing. To ensure these locations stay pristine, The Eco-Warrior Foundation along with Chronic Tacos are hosting a massive beach clean up effort. The call for volunteers comes with a sponsored lunch from the OC-based taco chain. Coupling the satisfaction of some hard work with the ability to enjoy a day in the sand makes for a quality Saturday afternoon. The scenery is among the best and who can turn own a free taco?





Angels vs. Texas Rangers

Angel Stadium

2000 E Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 940-2000

www.angels.com Angel Stadium2000 E Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 940-2000 Head over to Angel Stadium today for a great matchup between your local Angels and The Texas Rangers. The game is a night game and is expected to start at 6:07 p.m. The Angels will also take on The Rangers tomorrow, Sunday, September 17th as well. So, if you can’t make it today, grab a ticket for tomorrow’s game that begins at 12:30 p.m.

2017 Fiestas Patrias

Downtown Santa Ana Historic District

N. Spurgeon and 4th St.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

www.santa-ana.org Downtown Santa Ana Historic DistrictN. Spurgeon and 4th St.Santa Ana, CA 92701 Southern California’s rich cultural diversity results in a myriad of significant celebrations throughout the year. This weekend, Mexican Americans celebrate Mexican Independence and honor the important figures that fought valiantly for the country. For the last 39 years, Santa Ana host hosted a street fair and parade to mark the occasion in the Fiestas Patrias. Music, food, art, and traditional Grito ceremonies anchor the event in which thousands are expected to attend.



Sunday, September 17





Flowerchild Festival

Field 4 at Orange County Great Park

6950 Marine Way

Irvine, CA 92618

www.flowerchildfestival.org Field 4 at Orange County Great Park6950 Marine WayIrvine, CA 92618 The Great Park in Irvine will place host to this unique family-friendly event. Focusing on health, wellness, and engaging activities that are fun for the whole family, guests can explore a collection of vendors all boasting goods and services with the kids in mind. From youth-driven yoga to the building area powered by Pretend City, mom and dad can find plenty to see while the little guys/girls let loose for an afternoon. The first 100 families through the door will score a gift bag with $100 worth of goodies, so plan on arriving early.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.