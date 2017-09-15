Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County – September 15

England Is Mine Screening
The Frida Cinema
305 E. Fourth St.
Santa Ana, CA 92701
(949) 496-2274
www.thefridacinema.org
Santa Ana’s haven for independent cinema is hosting a full weekend of screenings of the Steven Patrick Morrissey biopic, England Is Mine with the first kicking off this Friday night. The Mark Gill directed film explores the blue-collar roots of one of rock music’s most enigmatic personalities. Chronicling the chance encounter with the likes of Billy Duffy (The Cult) and later with cohort Johnny Marr, the film is already being praised by critics. Morrissey and The Smiths are the stuff of lore; this film is destined for cult fame and now is your chance to see it in a proper movie house in the Frida.
World’s Largest Beach Clean Up
Aliso Beach Park
31131 S. Pacific Coast Highway
Laguna Beach, CA 92652
(949) 923-2280
www.ocparks.com
The recreational spaces of Orange County are all gorgeous. Between the parks and beaches, there are so many destinations that are perfect for doing a whole lot of nothing. To ensure these locations stay pristine, The Eco-Warrior Foundation along with Chronic Tacos are hosting a massive beach clean up effort. The call for volunteers comes with a sponsored lunch from the OC-based taco chain. Coupling the satisfaction of some hard work with the ability to enjoy a day in the sand makes for a quality Saturday afternoon. The scenery is among the best and who can turn own a free taco?
Angels vs. Texas Rangers
Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 940-2000
www.angels.com
Head over to Angel Stadium today for a great matchup between your local Angels and The Texas Rangers. The game is a night game and is expected to start at 6:07 p.m. The Angels will also take on The Rangers tomorrow, Sunday, September 17th as well. So, if you can’t make it today, grab a ticket for tomorrow’s game that begins at 12:30 p.m.
2017 Fiestas Patrias
Downtown Santa Ana Historic District
N. Spurgeon and 4th St.
Santa Ana, CA 92701
www.santa-ana.org
Southern California’s rich cultural diversity results in a myriad of significant celebrations throughout the year. This weekend, Mexican Americans celebrate Mexican Independence and honor the important figures that fought valiantly for the country. For the last 39 years, Santa Ana host hosted a street fair and parade to mark the occasion in the Fiestas Patrias. Music, food, art, and traditional Grito ceremonies anchor the event in which thousands are expected to attend.
Flowerchild Festival
Field 4 at Orange County Great Park
6950 Marine Way
Irvine, CA 92618
www.flowerchildfestival.org
The Great Park in Irvine will place host to this unique family-friendly event. Focusing on health, wellness, and engaging activities that are fun for the whole family, guests can explore a collection of vendors all boasting goods and services with the kids in mind. From youth-driven yoga to the building area powered by Pretend City, mom and dad can find plenty to see while the little guys/girls let loose for an afternoon. The first 100 families through the door will score a gift bag with $100 worth of goodies, so plan on arriving early.