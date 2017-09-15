2017 Jazz At Drew Lineup Announced!

By Pat Prescott

For many years Jazz At Drew was a Southern California institution, a legendary annual event that showcased some of the biggest names in jazz and R&B. After a long hiatus, Jazz At Drew made a triumphant return to the campus of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science last year.

It’s an outstanding day of music with accompanied by a colorful marketplace and health pavilion. Proceeds from Jazz At Drew go towards enriching the CDU experience for students by funding University scholarships, student services, campus facilities and pipeline programs.

In this second year of the return of Drew, we here at The WAVE are proud to announce the 2017 lineup as Jazz at Drew presents:

Earth, Wind & Fire

Sheila E.

West Coast Get Down featuring Kamasi Washington, Miles Mosley, Cameron Graves, Ronald Bruner and more

DW3

Eloise Laws

Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center Band

It’s all going down on Saturday October 7th at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science. Hope to see you there!

For tickets and more info visit www.JazzAtDrew.com