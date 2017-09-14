Rick Fox Talks ‘Greenleaf’ & More With Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

Actor, business man, NBA analyst and former Laker Rick Fox stopped by The WAVE’s studios today to talk about his role on OWN’s hit show Greenleaf. The critically acclaimed series is currently in the midst of the second half of season 2 and has been renewed for a third season.

Rick Fox reprises his role as Darius Nash, the journalist and love interest of Grace Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge). Greenleaf takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful.

Rick talked about his role on Greenleaf and why it has become one of the most popular shows on the network He also stuck around to talk about sports, how Spike Lee helped him to live his dream of becoming an actor, Magic Johnson & the Lakers, and a whole lot more.

You can catch up on the show’s complete first season on the Watch OWN App and don’t miss a minute of season 2, Wednesday nights at 10pm on OWN.

Listen to this web exclusive overtime with Rick Fox!