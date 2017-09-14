Pat Prescott Talks With Rick Braun About His Upcoming Show At The Hyatt + More!

By Pat Prescott

This Friday night at the Hyatt in Newport Beach, Rick Braun takes the stage as a member of West Coast Jam with his good friends Richard Elliot and Norman Brown. They’ve been on tour all summer long and we can’t wait to see their high energy, entertaining show at our favorite venue.

Rick stopped by the studio to talk about the show and to catch up on his very busy life. He has a new hit record called “Around The Horn” and he’s about to hit the road with Dave Koz for the 20th Anniversary of Dave’s annual Christmas tour. On top of all that, his children Kyle & Emma keep Rick and his wife Christiana very busy…

For more information on the Hyatt series, visit www.HyattConcerts.com and for more on, go to www.RickBraun.com