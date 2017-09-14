Ready to tie the knot? We’ve scoped out the best outdoor wedding venues in Orange County, perfect to begin your happily ever after. From ocean view vistas, to unique historical monuments, ranches, and golf courses, start your life together at one of these amazing wedding venues.





The Resort at Pelican Hill

22701 S Pelican Hill Rd.

Newport Coast, CA 92657

(855) 315-8214

www.pelicanhill.com 22701 S Pelican Hill Rd.Newport Coast, CA 92657(855) 315-8214 Touted as the most exclusive wedding venue on the West Coast, you’ll want to submit your date well in advance for a reception and ceremony at Pelican Hill. Beautifully perched over the Pacific Ocean, Pelican Hill sits on 504 manicured acres over Newport Beach. The aptly named Wedding Lawn boasts a massive Palladian rotunda with space for up to 350 guests and makes for a perfect setting. The wishes of brides and grooms are top priority as only one wedding takes place at a time on the grounds; a personal wedding butler helps assist with every need and tiny detail, and couples can enjoy their first night together in a complimentary villa on property.





Villa del Sol

305 North Harbor Blvd.

Fullerton, CA 92832

(714) 454-7723

www.thevilladelsol.com 305 North Harbor Blvd.Fullerton, CA 92832(714) 454-7723 Located in the heart of charming Downtown Fullerton, the Villa Del Sol offers a unique outdoor wedding venue unlike any other in Orange County. This original Spanish Colonial historic landmark boasts amazing architecture, rustic tile, serene fountains, beautiful landscaping, and ivy covered breezeways. Assets also include beautiful photo opportunities under arches, romantic draping lights, and turrets, while seating capabilities can accommodate up to 250 guests.





St. Regis Monarch Beach

One Monarch Beach Resort

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 234-3455

www.stregismb.com One Monarch Beach ResortDana Point, CA 92629(949) 234-3455 From small gatherings with only your closest friends, to ceremonies with up to 800 guests, the St. Regis Monarch Beach features wedding and ceremony options for every luxury wedding in the making. The Grand Lawn, the signature ceremony setting, overlooks both the ocean pool and sprawling Pacific in Dana Point. The St. Regis will work together with you to craft a personalized menu coupled with five-star service and a wedding specialist intent on making your matrimony dreams a reality.





Muckenthaler Mansion

1201 W Malvern Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92833

(714) 738-6595

www.colettesevents.com 1201 W Malvern Ave.Fullerton, CA 92833(714) 738-6595 Built in the 1920s, the Historic Muckenthaler Mansion’s beautiful architecture serves as a dramatic backdrop for your outdoor wedding. Located on nine acres of gardens, lush grounds, and greenery, ceremonies are held in the Italian Garden, lined with palm trees and greenery, and outdoor receptions on the Adella Lawn can accommodate up to 400 guests. All weddings at Muckenthaler are managed in full by Collette’s Catering Extraordinaire, leaving no detail left unfinished for your dream wedding.





Red Horse Barn

18381 Goldenwest St.

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 848-6565

www.theredhorsebarn.com 18381 Goldenwest St.Huntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 848-6565 Possibly one of the most romantic, rustic venues in the OC, Red Horse Barn boasts a unique charm combining all the elegance of your special occasion (accommodating up to 250 guests), with the rural inspirations from the onsite 10-horse stable barn. This juxtaposition of natural beauty, country influences, and modern wedding inspirations will make a picture perfect wedding. Red Horse Barn does not do its own catering, but has a host of recommendations for brides and grooms looking for the best option to fit their budget.





Aliso Creek Inn

31106 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 499-2271

www.alisocreekinn.com 31106 South Coast HighwayLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 499-2271 Located on 83 acres of natural beauty, coupled with beautiful reception facilities, onsite dining, and golf accommodations, Aliso Creek Inn is a best bet for couples-to-be, even if they aren’t golfers. The stunning Wedding Lawn boasts green fairway and canyon walls as the backdrop for the special occasion, and the Magnolia Patio is the perfect outdoor reception venue for an evening of romance. Wedding packages that include vendor selection, meal planning, organized rehearsals and dinners, and even overnight accommodations are available.



Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach

21500 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 698-1234

www.hyattregencyhuntingtonbeach.com 21500 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 698-1234 The beautifully manicured lawns of the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach, coupled with an impressive ocean view, secluded koi ponds, and spa courtyard, offer outdoor enthusiasts a diverse variety of options for their outdoor wedding venues. The California Courtyard, overlooking the Pacific and featuring a reflecting pool and fountain, can accommodate up to 200 guests, so it is perfect for a larger wedding. If you need an even larger venue, the Lighthouse Courtyard features views of the hotel’s Lighthouse Tower in the background, and can host 400 guests. The connected bridge that spans PCH allows easy beach access for photos right on the water while your guests enjoy a fabulous cocktail reception.

