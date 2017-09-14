Best Activities This Weekend In Los Angeles – September 15

Depending on what kind of pace you are looking to keep this weekend, there are a host of options that range from mellow to frenzied. From food festivals to historic silent movie theaters to a ride on the Ferris wheel, there is not shortage of cool things to explore. It’s time to start planning your next few days. Here is what the forecast looks like.



Friday, September 15





Hall & Oates with Tears for Fears

STAPLES Center

1111 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.staplescenter.com STAPLES Center1111 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90015 There were many concerned, albeit disappointed fans earlier this summer when the tandem of Hall & Oates with Tears for Fears announced that their Los Angeles tour stop was postponed. However, a pairing of this caliber is pretty rare considering that the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame declared that at one time, Hall & Oates were the most successful duo in rock history and Tears for Fears are responsible for some of the most beloved singles in pop music period. Performing back-to-back nights, Staples Center will be singing in unison as hit after hit will charge from the stage for both acts. Few shows are worth the wait like this one. If you can grab a ticket, prepare for an experience.



Saturday, September 16





Hollywood Sports Paintball and Airsoft Park

9030 Somerset Blvd.

Bellflower, CA 90706

(562) 867-9600

www.hollywoodsports.com 9030 Somerset Blvd.Bellflower, CA 90706(562) 867-9600 Touting itself as the number one park in the world for paintball, the Hollywood Sports Paintball complex supports that claim with some 28 sprawling acres of spaces to let loose. Offering paintball courses tailored to different experience levels, as well as safer, softer options that range from Paintball Lite to Spongeball for the kids, this is a practical recreation option for just about everyone in the family. The courses are actual sets that were built for feature films like Starship Troopers, The Haunting, Saving Private Ryan, and Godzilla. Should paintball not strike your fancy, the park offers organized soccer, actual beach volleyball, rock walls for climbing and even a BMX course for a jam-packed afternoon of activities.



Sunday, September 17





Attend The California Vegetarian Food Festival

Raleigh Studios

5300 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(888) 960-3456

www.cafam.org Raleigh Studios5300 Melrose Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90038(888) 960-3456 To be clear, everything that is being showcased at this particular festival is Vegan. Emphasizing the education portion of a plant-based lifestyle, this food festival offers plenty to eat and drink, but also offers discussions and workshops designed to ensure their visitors come curious and leave informed. From sorbet to ramen, from tamales to kombucha, the dining options are as delicious as they are inventive, and to break up the snacking, there are plenty of health and wellness vendors that ready and waiting to give you their pitch. If you are going to spend an afternoon eating, here is the best way to do it.





Attend The LA County Fair

Fairplex

1101 W McKinley Ave.

Pomona, CA 91768

(909) 623-3111

www.lacf.com Fairplex1101 W McKinley Ave.Pomona, CA 91768(909) 623-3111 Carrying on the tradition of every September, the LA County Fair is happening for the entire month. From the game on the midway to the thrills of the essential carnival rides, the fair is always a good call. In between your deep-fried Twinkie or your roasted corn on the cob, you can visit new attractions like Te Taylor Swift Experience curated by the Grammy Museum. You can also explore local flavor with the Mi Poco LA installation that features local art, music, and fare in the form of delicious food and craft beer. The staples are all still available for guests as amenities like the NHRA Museum, the farm and Mojo’s Wild and Crazy Lagoon offer plenty to check out. Find out more about what the L.A. County Fair is offering by visiting our guide.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.