5 Must See Upcoming Theater Productions In Los Angeles

Whether you’re a fan of theatre, or a newcomer, Los Angeles offers top-notch productions throughout the year. Throughout the next several months, make sure to take advantage of these top 5 performances that are sure to delight any audience!





Dates: February 22, 23, 24 & 25, 2018 Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza2100 Thousand Oaks BlvdThousand Oaks, CA 91362(805) 449-2787Dates: February 22, 23, 24 & 25, 2018 If you missed last season’s wildly-successful performance of Kinky Boots at the Pantages Theatre, now’s your chance to see it. Starting in February of 2018, and running for a few days, Kinky Boots is the Broadway musical that brings together a Book and Score from award-winners Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, who inherits his father’s shoe factory, along with his expectations to keep the family business going. As the factory’s future hangs in the balance, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership with a Lola, a cabaret performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. Producing a line of high-heeled boots together, the duo discover they’re not so different after all.





Dates: September 2017 – December 30, 2017 Pantages Theatre6233 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(800) 982-2787Dates: September 2017 – December 30, 2017 The biggest musical performance of the century, “Hamilton” is here in Los Angeles for a 4 ½ month run in Southern California until the end of December. The U.S. history-inspired play by Lin-Manuel Miranda, formerly of “In the Heights” fame, was nominated for more Tony Awards than any other play in Broadway history, and won 11 of them, including Best Musical. The hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, and Broadway styles of music blend seamlessly in “Hamilton,” which follows America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton from orphaned immigrant to Treasury Secretary to infamous end. Masterfully directed by Thomas Kail and with visually stunning choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, you’ll want “to be in the room where this happens” in Los Angeles. Tickets can be several hundred dollars a piece, but it is a once and a lifetime experience not to be missed!





Dates: January 10, 2018 – March 31, 2018 Pantages Theatre6233 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(800) 982-2787Dates: January 10, 2018 – March 31, 2018 Experience the magic carpet ride of Disney’s top Broadway musical for its first North American tour! Based on the popular animated movie, it tells the tale of the lovable Aladdin, the evil Jafar and princess Jasmine. Including songs from the movie, like ‘A Whole New World,’ and ‘A Friend Like Me,’ along with new music, this musical is one of the most anticipated performances to come to Los Angeles. The Broadway play, which began in 2014, has gotten excellent reviews, as well as five Tony nominations. Don’t miss a chance to experience the magic of this theater performance!





Dates: October 11, 2017 – November 19, 2017 Ahmanson Theater135 N Grand AveLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 628-2772Dates: October 11, 2017 – November 19, 2017 “Bright Star” is a great Bluegrass musical that first captured people’s hearts and minds on Broadway. Written by famed comedian Steve Martin and multi-Grammy Award-winning songwriter Edie Brickell, “Bright Star” tells the story of a romance between a war veteran and a newspaper editor in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The couple see their community go from the old world to a more modern one. With banjos and fiddles, the musical is set between the years of 1923 and 1945 and is a lovable tale.

