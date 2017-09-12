Two Snow Leopard Cubs Born At LA Zoo Make Public Debut

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Visitors to the Los Angeles Zoo will get their first look Tuesday at two endangered snow leopard cubs born there earlier this year.

The brother and sister cubs were born in May to 3-year-old mother Georgina and 5-year-old father Fred. They are the first offspring for the adults, who were paired in 2015 as part of a species survival plan.

We're thrilled to announce the birth of two endangered snow leopard cubs, born on May 12 & 13, 2017, who have now made their public debut. pic.twitter.com/bZ1qJ5vH59 — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) September 12, 2017

At four months old, the cubs are finally strong and coordinated enough to navigate their outdoor habitat, animal keeper Stephanie Zielinski said.

