Lakers Signal Date To Retire Kobe’s Jersey – But Which One?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It’s been a full season since Kobe Bryant played his final NBA game, but the Los Angeles Lakers are finally ready to honor the Black Mamba by retiring his jersey.

The question is: will it be No. 8 or No. 24? Or will it be a twofer?

While Lakers officials aren’t releasing details, the team announced to season ticket holders that a “special event” will take place on Dec. 18 when the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center, according to TMZ.

Bryant played the first half of his career wearing number 8, winning three championships with the Lakers, before turning to number 24 and winning his two most recent titles.

