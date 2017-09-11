Best Activities & Events This Week In Los Angeles – September 11

A wide variety of activities is in store for this week, including a world premiere play, the return of PaleyFest, a Summertime cocktail cruise, and a cooking class that will get you Rosh Hashanah-ready. Then get ready to kick off the weekend with an evening under the stars or at a new restaurant, followed by a bake sale for a good cause, and a grand celebration of the new Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA opening this week.



Monday, September 11





“Grey Nomad”

Skylight Theatre

1816 1/2 N Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(866) 811-4111

australiantheatrecompany.org Skylight Theatre1816 1/2 N Vermont Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027(866) 811-4111 It’s opening night of L.A.’s Australian Theatre Company’s world premiere of “Grey Nomad.” The uplifting comedy follows two retired couples dedicated to RVing around the West Australian coast. The self proclaimed baby boomer “grey nomads” take on the road in a devotional manner, creating a unique sense of camaraderie amongst themselves. The show runs through October 8.



Tuesday, September 12





PaleyFest Fall TV Previews

Paley Center

465 N. Beverly Dr.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

www.paleycenter.org Paley Center465 N. Beverly Dr.Beverly Hills, CA 90210 PaleyFest is back again celebrating Fall TV’s most anticipated new and returning series. Shows ranging from cable television to streaming services take part in the ten-day festival, packed with exclusive screenings, panel discussions with cast and crew, and behind-the-scenes looks. Tonight, Bobby Moynihan, John Larroquette, and the cast of the new show “Me, Myself & I” will join festival goers for a screening and panel discussion. PaleyFest runs through Saturday.



Wednesday, September 13





Summer Cocktail Cruise

Fisherman’s Village

13755 Fiji Way

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

www.hornblower.com Fisherman’s Village13755 Fiji WayMarina Del Rey, CA 90292 Summer is coming to an end, but before it does, don’t miss one of Hornblower’s Summer Cocktail Cruises. Let the stress of the day melt away as you board the two-hour yacht cruise, and nibble on complimentary appetizers, sip wine, beer, and cocktails (available for purchase), and cruise the marina. A relaxing soundtrack will set your mind at ease as you take in one of the marina’s beautiful sunsets.



Thursday, September 14





Modern Jewish Cooking Class

BLVD Kitchen

13545 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

www.theblvdkitchen.com BLVD Kitchen13545 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Just in time for Rosh Hashanah, BLVD Kitchen in Sherman Oaks is giving a crash course in Modern Jewish Cooking. Impress your guests with the skills Chef Michal Harris will teach you during the three hour course. You’ll learn how to update classic Jewish dishes, turning them into simple yet stunning modern meals. Expect Moroccan-Spiced Brisket, Sweet Potato Kugel, Honey Apple Cake, and more.



Friday, September 15





Under the Oaks: Alsop for Adults

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga, CA 9029

(310) 455-3723

www.theatricum.com Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.Topanga, CA 9029(310) 455-3723 Outdoor hillside amphitheater Theatricum Botanicum is putting on an evening of live music and performance under the stars. A night of “adult” songs that combine comedy and politics by singer/songwriter Peter Alsop aims to spread the idea that “laughter is the best way to make the world a better place.” Alsop will be joined by a few acting, songwriting, comedian, and storytelling friends for an unforgettable time.





New Restaurant Opening: Neighbor

1031 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

www.neighborla.com 1031 Abbot Kinney Blvd.Venice, CA 90291 Abbot Kinney’s welcoming a new neighbor you’re going to want to meet. Built from an old house, the soon-to-be Venice hotspot features three distinct dining and drinking areas. Hang out in the welcoming bar, lounge around in a tufted sofa in the garden area, or enjoy a romantic dinner in the open-air patio. Food, wine, and cocktails are on point at the New American bistro (don’t miss the Buckwheat Noodles), as is the music, curated by local favorite DJ Morse Code.



Saturday, September 16





Bake & Gather

Rustic Canyon Park

601 Latimer Rd.

Santa Monica, CA 90402

www.andgatherforgood.com Rustic Canyon Park601 Latimer Rd.Santa Monica, CA 90402 Today some of the westside’s best bakeries are putting on a bake sale extravaganza for a great cause. Huckleberry, Milo & Olive, and The Gourmandise School will be selling pastries that benefit victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Caffe Luxxe will be serving the perfect cup of joe to go with the sweets, kid-operated lemonade stands will offer some refreshments, and hip “Better Together” t-shirts will be for sale, all benefiting disaster relief. If you’re feeling crafty you can hop in a mobile artist-run bus outfitted with craft stations to make items to send your love. The event runs from 9am – 11am.



Sunday, September 17





Free Museum Day for Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA

Various Locations

pacificstandardtime.org Various Locations To celebrate the opening of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, more than 50 museums throughout the southland will offer free admission today. Museums across the region today are opening their doors for free to check out their displays. From Santa Barbara to San Diego, Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA involves over 70 cultural institutions participating in a wide range of exhibits and public events exploring Latin American and Latino art.



Article by Kellie Fell.