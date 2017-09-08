By Pat Prescott

Recently we visited Manual Arts High School here in LA to meet the students and teachers who have created an edible green space on the school’s campus. They are learning first hand where their food comes from and the importance of healthy eating, and as you can see from the pictures in our photo gallery, it looks like they’re doing a great job!

Pat Prescott visits Manual Arts High School

The Whole Kids Foundation and Unilever are sponsoring five school gardens in LA, including the one we saw at Manual Arts. You can find out more about the program at www.MakeMealsThatDoMore.com.

While you’re there take a look at some healthy, easy to prepare dishes that are delicious, nutritious and affordable, using your favorite Unilever brands like Best Foods, Knorr, Lipton and Country Crock along with fresh produce from Superior Grocers. Check out the pictures of the Knorr Garden Market Chicken I made for dinner last night. We loved it!

