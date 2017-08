By Maggie McKay

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years already since the tragic day Princess Diana was killed in a Paris car crash. Her sons William and Harry were only 15 and 12 and are now in their 30s, paying tribute with the rest of the world today to honor their mom. It’s reported that 2.5 BILLION people watched her funeral across the globe. To find out her last words, read on HERE.