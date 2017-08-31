Pat Prescott Talks Hyatt Summer Concert Series + More With Gino Vanelli

By Pat Prescott

This Friday night at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach we’ll be treated to a rare performance from legendary singer Gino Vanelli as the summer concert series continues. Gino called in to our studios to talk about the show and his love for performing live.

We also talked about his long time relationship with musician and record industry innovator Herb Alpert. There’s a great story about how Gino got this first record deal by hanging out in the parking lot of the A&M Records building and chasing down Herb Alpert to get him to listen to Gino’s demo. That meeting led to the release of his first album in 1973 and the rest is history.

Hear all about it along with Gino’s recent travels and his master classes that pass down his professional experience to a new generation of singers. Catch Gino Vanelli this Friday night at the Hyatt in Newport Beach, a super cool way to kick off the Labor Day weekend.

