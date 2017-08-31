HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | How To Help | Photos | Listen Live | CBS DFW

Iraqi Vets To Drive Convoy of Supplies to Texas from Burbank

By Deborah Howell
Photo: Erich Schlegel / Getty Images

Want to do something to help our friends and their pets in Texas?  Today is your chance–right here at home.  Here are the details, and thank you for anything you can donate to help!

National Veterans Foundation Sponsors Hurricane Harvey Relief Event/Supply Drive Thursday at Ralph Foy Park, Burbank

Los Angeles, CA – (August 30, 2017) The National Veterans Foundation is sponsoring a supply and fund raiser to bring emergency supplies to Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.  A team of Iraq Veterans lead by NVF Representative Michael Sorensen will be loading up at Ralph Foy Park (3211 West Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505) on Thursday evening and driving a convoy with the supplies to affected areas in Texas. Once there the team will assist with local rescue efforts.

Those interested in donating supplies or funds should meet Michael Sorensen and Heather Newgen at the the park tomorrow (Thursday, 8/31/17) from 6:30pm to 7:30pm.

Needed Items:

Blankets
Sheets
Leashes
Collars
Bottled Water
Bleach
Medical supplies for animals/people
Animal medical kits
Pet Toys
Personal items like baby wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste

Michael Sorensen
Facebook: @msorensen14
Email: sorensenconcepts@gmail.com

 

ABOUT THE NATIONAL VETERANS FOUNDATION

Since 1985, the National Veterans Foundation has helped over 400,000 veterans and their families with crisis and information services through the nation’s first toll-free, vet-to-vet hotline for all U.S. veterans and their families. NVF’s veteran counselors provide veterans and their families with information, counseling and service referrals for issues around suicide, VA benefits, mental health counseling, housing, medical services, education benefits, financial issues and more.

