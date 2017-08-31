Iraqi Vets To Drive Convoy of Supplies to Texas from Burbank

By Deborah Howell

Want to do something to help our friends and their pets in Texas? Today is your chance–right here at home. Here are the details, and thank you for anything you can donate to help!

National Veterans Foundation Sponsors Hurricane Harvey Relief Event/Supply Drive Thursday at Ralph Foy Park, Burbank

Los Angeles, CA – (August 30, 2017) The National Veterans Foundation is sponsoring a supply and fund raiser to bring emergency supplies to Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey. A team of Iraq Veterans lead by NVF Representative Michael Sorensen will be loading up at Ralph Foy Park (3211 West Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505) on Thursday evening and driving a convoy with the supplies to affected areas in Texas. Once there the team will assist with local rescue efforts.

Those interested in donating supplies or funds should meet Michael Sorensen and Heather Newgen at the the park tomorrow (Thursday, 8/31/17) from 6:30pm to 7:30pm.

Needed Items:

Blankets

Sheets

Leashes

Collars

Bottled Water

Bleach

Medical supplies for animals/people

Animal medical kits

Pet Toys

Personal items like baby wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste

Michael Sorensen

Facebook: @msorensen14

Email: sorensenconcepts@gmail.com