Sheila E Talks New album, ‘Iconic,’ With Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

Sheila E stopped by the radio station last Friday to bring a copy of her new CD, Iconic. I love it! We attended her listening party a few weeks ago and there’s a big CD release party and live performance of the new music this Thursday night at the Conga Room.

The new project features Sheila’s own versions of some of our most memorable protest songs of the sixties and seventies from artists like the Beatles, The Pointer Sisters, Curtis Mayfield, & Sly and The Family Stone. Sheila has rounded up some of her famous friends to appear on the project too. You’ll hear George Clinton, Ringo Starr and more, but what really shines through is Sheila’s artistry on percussion, her vision for the music and her voice, especially on her beautiful performance of the Beatles classic song “Blackbird.”

There’s a lot to love about Iconic and it speaks to an important and timely message of love, peace, unity and diversity. Check out the outstanding video for Sheila’s Funky National Anthem: A Message to America, produced and directed by her brother Peter Michael. It’s always a family affair with Sheila E and we’re proud to be part of the family!

Sheila E. Live Performance Release Party for ICONIC: Message to America

Thursday August 31, 2017

Conga Room

800 West Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, Ca 90015

213-745-0162

www.CongaRoom.com

www.SheilaE.com