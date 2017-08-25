Pat Prescott Talks With Johnny Britt About The Gardena Jazz Festival

By Pat Prescott

This Saturday we’ll be enjoying the sunshine at the 15th Annual Gardena Jazz Festival. The lineup is loaded as usual, with Brian Culbertson, David Sanborn, Brian Simpson, Jeanette Harris, Louie Cruz Beltran, the Long Beach Poly Jazz Combo and popular trumpeter, songwriter and vocalist Johnny Britt.

You might remember Johnny from his acclaimed work with the R&B group Impromp2. His latest release is called “Marvin Meets Miles”, a tip of the hat to the two biggest musical influences in his life, Marvin Gaye and Miles Davis.

Listen to my conversation with Johnny and then check him out this Sunday at the Gardena Jazz Festival.

For tickets and more info visit http://www.cityofgardena.org/jazz-festival/