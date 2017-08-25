Pat Prescott Talks With Brian McKnight About His New Album ‘Genesis’

By Pat Prescott

2017 marks Brian’s 25th anniversary as a recording artist, and with Genesis Brian once again reinvigorates his approach to songwriting, recording, and performing. The lead single from Genesis, “Forever”, reached Top 25 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Chart, along with radio charts all over the country.

Brian believes “Genesis is a new beginning of sorts with a nod to my past, firmly rooted in the present, and looking towards the future.” This marks his 18th album release in 25 years.

Listen to my conversation with Brian McKnight as he prepares to perform tonight at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Summer concert series and check out the video below.