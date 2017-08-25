Brian McKnight: Watch the replay of his performance from inside the SoCal Honda Sound Stage now!

Pat Prescott Talks With Brian McKnight About His New Album ‘Genesis’

By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: Brian McKnight, Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

2017 marks Brian’s 25th anniversary as a recording artist, and with Genesis Brian once again reinvigorates his approach to songwriting, recording, and performing. The lead single from Genesis, “Forever”, reached Top 25 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Chart, along with radio charts all over the country.

Brian believes “Genesis is a new beginning of sorts with a nod to my past, firmly rooted in the present, and looking towards the future.” This marks his 18th album release in 25 years.

Listen to my conversation with Brian McKnight as he prepares to perform tonight at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Summer concert series and check out the video below.

More from Pat Prescott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live