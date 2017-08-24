R. Kelly Denies Accusation of Underage Relationship

By Scott T. Sterling

Controversial R&B singer R. Kelly has denied having a relationship with an underage girl.

Kelly made the statement through a publicist in response to allegations made by Jerhonda Johnson, who claimed that the singer courted her when she was only 15 years old. She says that the two began a sexual relationship when she was 16 (the age of consent in Illinois is 17).

Kelly’s publicist, Trevian Kutti, issued the following statement on the singer’s behalf (via CNN):

“The allegations against Mr. Kelly are false, and are being made by individuals known to be dishonest. It is clear these continuing stories are the result of the effort of those with personal agendas who are working in concert to interfere with and damage his career. Mr. Kelly again denies any and all wrong doing and is taking appropriate legal action to protect himself from ongoing defamation.”

This latest claim against Kelly follows allegations made earlier this year that he’s the head of a bizarre sex cult.