Greg Mack Talks With Tasha Smith & Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland About Their Film ‘When Love Kills’

The movie When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story premiers this Monday night and Greg Mack speaks with Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland and director, Tasha Smith, to get all the details!

Segment 1– Her directorial debut, Tasha Smith explains why if “you don’t love you kids, the street will!”

Segment 2– Floyd Mayweather is in the movie!…and Niatia “Lil’ Mama” Kirkland (you may remember her when she played Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in the TLC movie).

Segment 3– Tasha Smith talks directing and the importance of the movie.

Segment 4– So where does the name “Lil’ Mama” derive? And a personal invitation to watch!

Watch the extended trailer here: