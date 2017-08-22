Pat Prescott Talks Gardena Jazz Festival With Steve Bradford

By Pat Prescott
This Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the Gardena Jazz Festival, the brainchild of local politician and Gardena native Steve Bradford, who had a dream of bringing a world class festival to his home town. That dream became a reality and is now a popular annual event for So Cal music lovers!

Steve stopped by the Wave studios as we get ready for this year’s festival which features Brian Culbertson, David Sanborn, Brian Simpson, Jeanette Harris, Louie Cruz Beltran, Johnny Britt, and the Long Beach Poly Jazz Combo.  I look forward to returning to host the festival this year.  We hope to see you there!

For tickets and info visit www.GardenaJazzFestival.com

