Where To Watch The 2017 Solar Eclipse In Los Angeles

It’s not every day that one gets to experience a solar eclipse. On the morning of August 21st, there will be rare one. While partial solar eclipses happen roughly every 12 to 18 months, this will be the first time a total eclipse will be visible in the U.S. since 1979. What is a solar eclipse? It is when the moon positions itself between our own Earth and the sun. Due to Los Angeles being further south, Angelenos will only get to experience around 70% of the sun being blocked compared to those in the northern states. Experience this rare occurrence on August 21st at these locations.
Griffith Observatory
2800 E Observatory Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
www.griffithobservatory.orgLos Angeles’ famed Observatory, which offers spectacular views of the city, will be welcoming people for a free viewing event on the morning of August 21, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. View the skies from a telescope on the lawn, or head into the Hall of the Sky and look up using their solar telescope. Given the popularity of this spot, expect it to be crowded.
L.A. State Historic Park
1245 N Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(323) 441-8819
www.lashp.comExperience this natural phenomenon at one of the National Park Service’s locales. At L.A. State Historic Park, park rangers will lead people on a hike from the Gateway to Nature Center in El Pueblo at 8:30 a.m. You can also skip the ranger led hike and go to the park yourself.
Rancho Sierra Vista
4121 Potrero Road
Newbury Park, CA 91320
(805) 370-2301
www.nps.govOn the morning of the eclipse, visit Rancho Sierra Vista, where there will be children’s activities, and more. This is a National Park Service event, and it begins at 9:30 a.m. There will be a limited supply of solar glasses so make sure to get there early!
Mount Wilson Observatory
Use Angeles Crest Highway
(626) 440-9016
www.mtwilson.eduStarting at 9:05 a.m., there will be solar telescopes available for viewing this spectacular event. Or, make sure to bring your own solar glasses.
King Gillette Ranch
26800 Mulholland Hwy
Calabasas, CA 91302
(818) 878-0866
www.lamountains.comHead to this beautiful ranch off Mulholland Hwy in Calabasas where State park rangers will help you experience this phenomenon. The event starts at 9:30 a.m.
Woodland Hills Branch Library
22200 Ventura Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818) 226-0017
www.lapl.orgCome from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and bring your own glasses for a viewingevent hosted at this library branch.
Studio City Library
12511 Moorpark St
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 755-7873
www.lapl.orgFrom 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., join this library branch for an outdoor eclipse viewing party. Free solar eclipse glasses from the Space Science Institute will be provided, and there will be stories, music, crafts, and yoga. It’s the perfect event for children, teens and families.
Sylmar Branch Library
14561 Polk St
Sylmar, CA 91342
(818) 367-6102
www.lapl.orgFrom 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., join Sylmar’s Library for a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party. Great for adults, kids, seniors, teens and others, see the sun safely through a homemade solar telescope and get a pair of free sun-viewing glasses to watch this eclipse.
Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library
7771 Foothill Blvd
Tujunga, CA 91042
(818) 352-4481
www.lapl.orgFrom 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., this library branch will be hosting a Solar Eclipse 2017 event where visitors can watch the eclipse with Solar System Ambassador Elena Semer. Free solar-viewing glasses will be provided.
Pacoima Branch Library
13605 Van Nuys Blvd
Pacoima, CA 91331
(818) 899-5203
www.lapl.orgAt 10 a.m., join the Pacoima Library for a Solar Eclipse Program. They will be offering glasses, information and a live-feed from NASA where you can watch the eclipse.
Caltech
1200 E California Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91125
www.caltech.eduCaltech will be hosting a viewing party with solar telescopes on the college’s Beckman Lawn. Starting at 9:30 a.m. on August 21, join others who will get to see the eclipse with viewing glasses and a livestream. Astrophysicists will also be on hand to answer questions! This is a free event.
