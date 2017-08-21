Where To Watch The 2017 Solar Eclipse In Los Angeles

It’s not every day that one gets to experience a solar eclipse. On the morning of August 21st, there will be rare one. While partial solar eclipses happen roughly every 12 to 18 months, this will be the first time a total eclipse will be visible in the U.S. since 1979. What is a solar eclipse? It is when the moon positions itself between our own Earth and the sun. Due to Los Angeles being further south, Angelenos will only get to experience around 70% of the sun being blocked compared to those in the northern states. Experience this rare occurrence on August 21st at these locations.

Griffith Observatory

2800 E Observatory Rd

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Los Angeles' famed Observatory, which offers spectacular views of the city, will be welcoming people for a free viewing event on the morning of August 21, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. View the skies from a telescope on the lawn, or head into the Hall of the Sky and look up using their solar telescope. Given the popularity of this spot, expect it to be crowded.

L.A. State Historic Park

1245 N Spring St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(323) 441-8819

Experience this natural phenomenon at one of the National Park Service's locales. At L.A. State Historic Park, park rangers will lead people on a hike from the Gateway to Nature Center in El Pueblo at 8:30 a.m. You can also skip the ranger-led hike and go to the park yourself.

Rancho Sierra Vista

4121 Potrero Road

Newbury Park, CA 91320

(805) 370-2301

On the morning of the eclipse, visit Rancho Sierra Vista, where there will be children's activities, and more. This is a National Park Service event, and it begins at 9:30 a.m. There will be a limited supply of solar glasses so make sure to get there early!

Mount Wilson Observatory

Use Angeles Crest Highway

(626) 440-9016

Starting at 9:05 a.m., there will be solar telescopes available for viewing this spectacular event. Or, make sure to bring your own solar glasses.

King Gillette Ranch

26800 Mulholland Hwy

Calabasas, CA 91302

(818) 878-0866

Head to this beautiful ranch off Mulholland Hwy in Calabasas where State park rangers will help you experience this phenomenon. The event starts at 9:30 a.m.

Woodland Hills Branch Library

22200 Ventura Blvd

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

(818) 226-0017

Come from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and bring your own glasses for a viewing event hosted at this library branch.

Studio City Library

12511 Moorpark St

Studio City, CA 91604

(818) 755-7873

From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., join this library branch for an outdoor eclipse viewing party. Free solar eclipse glasses from the Space Science Institute will be provided, and there will be stories, music, crafts, and yoga. It's the perfect event for children, teens and families.

Sylmar Branch Library

14561 Polk St

Sylmar, CA 91342

(818) 367-6102

From 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., join Sylmar Library for a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party. Great for adults, kids, seniors, teens and others, see the sun safely through a homemade solar telescope and get a pair of free sun-viewing glasses to watch this eclipse.

Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library

7771 Foothill Blvd

Tujunga, CA 91042

(818) 352-4481

From 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., this library branch will be hosting a Solar Eclipse 2017 event where visitors can watch the eclipse with Solar System Ambassador Elena Semer. Free solar-viewing glasses will be provided.

Pacoima Branch Library

13605 Van Nuys Blvd

Pacoima, CA 91331

(818) 899-5203

At 10 a.m., join the Pacoima Library for a Solar Eclipse Program. They will be offering glasses, information and a live-feed from NASA where you can watch the eclipse.