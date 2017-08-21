Tomorrow Is Virgo Night With DW3 @ Hollywood Park Casino!

By Deborah Howell
Filed Under: Deborah Howell, Hollywood Park Casino
Courtesy www.PlayHPC.com

By Deborah Howell

Hey Fellow Virgos and those who love them….it’s not too late to RSVP for our big Virgo Blowout tomorrow night at Hollywood Park Casino in Inglewood–right next to The Forum!

Bring your friends, park for free and join us inside the Turf Club at Hollywood Park Casino for a high-octane night of fabulous R & B from California’s hottest band--DW3–plus plenty of Wave prizes, gaming, cocktails, mingling and munching at the Century Bar & Grill under the same roof!

DW3 KILLED it last time we did this, so we’re moving the party to the “big” room (Turf Club) and can’t wait to host you!  There’s two ways to RSVP:

  1.  Go to 947thewave.com
  2.  Call 323-930-5521.

Must be over 21 for this one, please.

I’m a Virgo (August 27th) and I’ll be looking for you to celebrate in a big way!

See you there!

Hollywood Park Casino is located at 3883 Century Blvd, in Inglewood, CA.

http://www.playhpc.com/

More from Deborah Howell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live