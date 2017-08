LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Across Southern California, eyes turned to the sky Monday morning to catch a glimpse of the first solar eclipse visible in the United States since 1979.

At Griffith Observatory, thousands of eager eclipse-watchers camped out, arriving as early as 3 a.m. to stake out prime spots. The eclipse reached just 62 percent totality in Southern California, but the celestial event still didn’t disappoint.

no totality in LA but still pretty cool 🌚 #solareclipse2017 A post shared by sharon 💁🏻 (@californiasharon) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Begining of #SolarEclipse2017 at Los Angeles, CA. It's 3rd time I witness this amazing event and it never cease amazing me #eclipse pic.twitter.com/FRAfKCiifY — Aydin Palabiyikoglu (@tunapala) August 21, 2017

See more reactions on social media at CBSLA.com.