Guide To Melrose Rooftop Cinema Outdoor Film Screenings

Over the past several years outdoor film screenings have become a summer staple. This year, the popular E.P. & L.P. restaurant will be presenting their inaugural Melrose Rooftop Cinema in addition to offering delicious eats and tasty cocktails. Held on their rooftop space next to the bar, the outdoor theatre offers up 200 exclusive seats where denizens of L.A. are invited to watch everything from newer films to cult classics like “Back To The Future” and “Jurassic Park.”
About Melrose Rooftop Cinema
From July to the end of August, E.P. & L.P.’s Melrose Rooftop Cinema will present 25 movies in an experience that will delight any one in attendance. Great for a date, or to go with friends, this is one of the best summer experiences to attend. Strap on their wireless headphones and enjoy terrific films on a 16′ x 19′ screen as the sun goes down. In addition to the film, the eatery will be offering an express dinner menu for $34, which will include a three course menu thanks to Executive Chef Louis Tikaram. Pair this with great cocktails and/or wine from L.P. and you’ll be delightfully entertained.
Tickets
GA | $15 (+ ‘Express Menu’ Three-Course Dinner | $49)
VIP | $25 + ‘Express Menu’ Three-Course Dinner | $59)
Schedule
- The Italian Job – July 17
- Good Fellas – July 18
- La La Land – July 19
- Pretty Woman – July 24
- Getout – July 25
- Top Gun – July 26
- L.A. Confidential – July 31
- Ferris Buellers’s Day Off – August 1
- Jurassic Park – August 2
- Grease – August 6
- Back To The Future – August 7
- The Fifth Element – August 8
- Star Wars Rogue One – August 9
- Dirty Dancing – August 14
- Pulp Fiction – August 15
- Hidden Figures – August 16
- Beverly Hills Cop – August 20
- Raiders Of The Lost Park – August 21
- Moonlight – August 22
- No Country For Old Men – August 23
- Almost Famous – August 13
- The Good The Bad And The Ugly – August 27
- Ghost – August 28
- Logan – August 29
- The Big Lebowski – August 30