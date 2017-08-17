Shawn Mendes to Kick Off MTV ‘Unplugged’ Reboot

By Scott T. Sterling

Pop star Shawn Mendes has been tapped to lead off MTV’s reboot of the popular Unplugged series with a performance recorded at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The episode is slated to air on September 8.

Related: Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth Bond on the Beach

The show, which debuted in 1989 and featured iconic performances from such acts as Nirvana, Mariah Carey, KISS and LL Cool J, even had an impact on the 19-year-old Mendes, whose favorite session—Pearl Jam in 1992—was recorded before he was born.

“It wasn’t so much about the commercial, showman side of it,” Mendes told Variety. “It was really about the music.”