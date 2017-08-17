Pat Prescott Reviews ‘Hamilton,’ Now Playing At The Pantages Theater!

By Pat Prescott

Now we know what all the fuss is about and why people are paying thousands of dollars to see Hamilton. I was at the Hollywood Pantages Theater last night with Talaya Trigueros and Deborah Howell for the LA premier in front of a star studded audience of media folks and celebrities but the real stars were on the stage.

Lin Manuel Miranda’s creative vision explodes with jaw dropping energy and authenticity. It was wonderful to see so many young children at the show, getting an American History lesson along with us adults. I hope they will make special rates available for school groups. With all the troubling events in our country these days, Hamilton’s messages of inclusion and collaboration are more pertinent than ever.

Do whatever you have to do to see this musical. We plan to go back again; there’s so much going on and an incredible amount of content in the rapid fire lyrics and dialogue. Maybe by learning about this important time in American History we can learn how not to repeat at least some of the mistakes of the past.

Hamilton is at the Hollywood Pantages through Saturday December 30, 2017. Visit www.HollywoodPantages.com for more information and to get your tickets.