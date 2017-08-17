Carl Weathers Talks Directing ‘Danny And The Deep Blue Sea’ With Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

Hamilton isn’t the only play getting great reviews in LA. Danny and The Deep Blue Sea is getting raves too at the Edgemar Center For the Arts in Santa Monica through September 10th with a famous actor turned director at the helm.

If you’re a football fan, you might know him from his NFL career, but most of us know Carl Weathers for his work in television and film, especially for playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies.

In addition to his work on Danny and The Deep Blue Sea, Carl has also done some directing for TV and he’s enjoying being behind the camera. You can listen to my entire conversation with Carl Weathers here and check out Danny and The Deep Blue Sea through September 10th at the Edgemar Center For the Arts in Santa Monica.

www.EdgemarCenter.org

(310)-392-7327