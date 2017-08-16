Dave Koz Talks Hollywood Bowl Show And More With Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

Dave Koz is a busy man. He just finished two weeks cruising in Europe in May and since then, he’s done more international traveling, recorded a new Christmas album, sold a lot of wine, and is now doing his summer tour around the country. I get tired just thinking about everything he’s doing. And he does it all well.

Dave called in to the morning show to talk about the summer tour and his date this Sunday, August 20th as he returns to the Hollywood Bowl. It’s a good one with some extra special home cooking as Dave is joined by his touring partner Larry Graham, the Ohio Players, Keiko Matsui, Peter White, Euge Groove, vocalist Morgan James and two LA only additions: Kenny Latimore and Valerie Simpson. That should be enough to convince you to join us this Sunday at the Bowl!

For tickets and information log on to www.HollywoodBowl.com. To see just how busy Dave Koz really is, visit www.DaveKoz.com