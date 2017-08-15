Best Martini Bars In Los Angeles

Good martinis are deceptively simple, but they can be quite difficult to make for some bartenders. If not made with finesse, expertise and skill, you could end up with an excessively strong martini or a mouthful of vermouth. Although there are plenty of bars across the city that can create a martini, there are some that take it to the next level.





Nic’s Martini Lounge

453 N Canon Dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 550-5707

Larry Nicola, the owner and main man behind the famed Nic's Martini Lounge in Beverly Hills takes his martini's seriously. The martini's don't come super cheap here, but you can rest assured knowing they are worth every last penny. Owner Larry Nicola is said to have introduced Los Angeles to its first martini bar and lounge, and because of his Vodka room or "VODBOX," Nic's has become the premier destination for top-notch Vodka martinis. Inside the VODBOX, guests can experience premier vodka tastings. The room, at 28°F gets cold, but they offer fur coats while you take part in the tastings. If you'd like to see your martini prepared in front of you, then be sure to ask for the VODkART so you can watch your martini made with the utmost style and class. Nic's offers a wide variety of martini's, including their Blue Goose Fuego, with Grey Goose Vodka, blueberries, serrano chiles and lime, their Super Sexy Beach with Roxx Vodka and fresh pressed pineapple, as well as "From Russia With Love" with Russian Standard Vodka, strawberries, St. Germaine, and Champagne.





Upper West

3321 Pico Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 586-1111

Santa Monica's Upper West restaurant is known for its great happy hour, and delicious menu. But, the westside mainstay is also known for its happy hour martini offering which has locals loving this spot. Among Upper West's most commonly ordered martinis are the lychee and cucumber martinis, the latter of which is actually made with Bombay gin instead the usual vodka like most martinis are made with.





Musso & Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 467-7788

Known across the world for its colorful Hollywood history and for being one of the oldest eateries in Los Angeles, Musso & Frank Grill is an L.A. institution. Here, waiters in the famed red jacket attire serve classic American food like steaks, lobster cocktails, and more for guests who sit in red booths. The classic Hollywood establishment which opened in 1919 by Frank Toulet and Joseph Musso is also known for making martini's. If you want to experience old Hollywood while drinking great martini's, this is the spot.





The Dresden Restaurant

1760 N. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 665-4294

The interior of The Dresden restaurant may look familiar from such films like "Swingers" with Vince Vaughn and "That Thing You Do" with Tom Hanks. The East Hollywood mainstay is a beautiful nod to the past with a steakhouse sitting on the left and a classic piano lounge bar on the right. You can enjoy live music seven days a week while sipping on the Dresden's famous classic martini.





Flintridge Proper

464 Foothill Blvd

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

(818) 790-4888

Situated at the foothills of the Angeles National Forest near the famous Descanso Gardens, Flintridge Proper claims to offer the world's largest selection of gin. Serving classic cocktails using fresh squeezed juices, house made syrups, and premium spirits, this eatery/bar has some of the most talented bartenders mixing up drinks. And, with purported selection of more than 200 varieties of gin, the possibilities for your martini are endless. Their classic martini is made using an original receipt from the late 19th century and is well worth the visit. The restaurant and bar space is also a great place to enjoy sipping on your cocktail. Housed in a former home of a local Mexican favorite, Los Gringos Locos, the space was completely redone by the people behind Venice's Gjelina and Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood.


